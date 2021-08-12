Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 12, 2021 – National Assembly Minority Leader and ODM Chairman, John Mbadi, has revealed the origin of the fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.

Speaking on Jeff Koinange Live show yesterday, Mbadi noted that Ruto had once said that he was the one running the government, a remark that infuriated Uhuru.

According to him, the reckless statement faded Uhuru’s trust with his deputy, adding that the handshake found an already frosty relationship between the two.

”There can’t be co-presidents, the president is only one and I think that was the origin of the problem between the president and his deputy.”

“It is not the handshake that ruined the relationship between the president and his deputy, the handshake found an already weak relationship.”

“And if you ask me, I think the president just decided to survive with his deputy in the first term.”

“Thereafter, we understand that there was an issue when the deputy president decided to go around bragging that he was the one running the government and maybe the president was not happy with that,” Mbadi opined.

Ruto and his allies have always accused Raila of rocking the Jubilee party as well as their relationship with Uhuru since joining government through the backdoor in the form of the handshake.

The Kenyan DAILY POST