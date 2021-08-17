Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Nordin Hajin, on Monday, ordered the immediate arrest of six police officers linked to the mysterious deaths of the two brothers in Kianjokoma, Embu County last week.

The two brothers were arrested by officers from Manyata Police Station for flouting curfew rules and were later found dead.

In a statement, Haji ordered inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, to ensure the six are arrested and arraigned in court.

“Keeping in view the urgency of this matter we expect to receive the results of all investigations into this matter no later than August 16, 2021. We have their assurance and commitment to do so,” Haji said.

On Tuesday, the six were arraigned in a Nairobi court and charged with murder.

The six officers are; Corporal Benson Mbuthia, Corporal Consolata Kariuki, Police Constable Martin Wanyama, Police Constable, Lilian Cherono, Police Constable Nicholas Sang, and Police Constable, James Mwaniki.

The Kenyan DAILY POST