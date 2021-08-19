Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, August 19, 2021 – New details have emerged on President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta’s meeting with One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principles and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Amollo Odinga Mombasa County yesterday.
The Head of State reportedly summoned the OKA principles for another meeting in a bid to convince them to work together during the forthcoming general polls.
Though the main agenda of President Kenyatta’s meeting with his handshake partner and the OKA leaders has not been made public, there are reports that Uhuru is calling upon the leaders to unite and create one coalition that will have a big chance of beating his Deputy, William Ruto, in the 2022 General Election.
This comes even as OKA principals namely Musalia Mudavadi of ANC, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), and the KANU leader Gideon Moi, are skeptical about working with the African Union Special envoy of infrastructure in next year’s polls, despite President Kenyatta’s appeals that they work together and form a coalition.
Uhuru reportedly prefers Raila to be the man to face Ruto in the 2022 presidential contest with his backing and that of OKA leaders.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
These are the fools vampire fraudster the citizens of the republic of Kenya should never vote for and give them space to give their speech on any matter.
Thy are wasting our taxes on meeting with empty skull full of kuma discharges.
These born natural fools zombies talk of Unity yet they are full of hate. Fraudsters coming together to hide all the loots they’ve stolen and dished to each other.
Could they be having these satanic meeting in the jungles with their private money, so that they can be eaten by lions for good.
Kenya is bigger than these vampires fraudsters terrorists with this abyss regime of the day. They should be using their own money in they kuma meeting and not our taxes.
They unity of terrorist planning PEV in 2022.
All voters apart from wachawi, Freemasons, and they zombie clowns should the the only votes they should get.
Pumpafu calls for meeting to talk about the DP, yet it and it’s family and relative with it’s club of robbers have looted every debts borrowed and have been blaming the DP on all their crimes they committed than blaming themselves.
May GOD in HEAVEN bring each of you fools down nicely and fast.
Washenzi kabisa.
Really, how many meetings will they hold till the election day just to plan the downfall of one aspiring candidate ? They think they are playing politics but this is rather childish hatred games ! What is wrong with this Kenya’s president ! He should learn to respect democratic governance. If he is worried about his legacy let him allow the people decide. It looks as if he has things to hide. If he is afraid that his DP would order prosecutions against him for corruption what guarantee could he get with the opposition leader who has had more reasons to seek justice against him for corruption and illicit deals ? It’s not enough that they shared the looted billions from Covid funding ! And now he has even picked childish fights with the judiciary. This man is very worried and now he is blackmailing other fellow regional/ tribal chiefs to back his succession plans. He is really acting as if he is running for another election. Please advise him to emulate past presidents (in particular President Mwai Kibaki): let him just finish his job and go home in retirement. This will really end in sorrow for the country.