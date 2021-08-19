Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 19, 2021 – New details have emerged on President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta’s meeting with One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principles and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Amollo Odinga Mombasa County yesterday.

The Head of State reportedly summoned the OKA principles for another meeting in a bid to convince them to work together during the forthcoming general polls.

Though the main agenda of President Kenyatta’s meeting with his handshake partner and the OKA leaders has not been made public, there are reports that Uhuru is calling upon the leaders to unite and create one coalition that will have a big chance of beating his Deputy, William Ruto, in the 2022 General Election.

This comes even as OKA principals namely Musalia Mudavadi of ANC, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), and the KANU leader Gideon Moi, are skeptical about working with the African Union Special envoy of infrastructure in next year’s polls, despite President Kenyatta’s appeals that they work together and form a coalition.

Uhuru reportedly prefers Raila to be the man to face Ruto in the 2022 presidential contest with his backing and that of OKA leaders.

