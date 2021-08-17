Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 17 August 2021 – On Monday morning, detectives shot dead a notorious gangster identified as Fidel, who has been on the list of the most wanted thugs in Nairobi since 2019.

The gun-toting thug was staging an early morning attack against Dandora residents together with 5 of his gang members when detectives struck.

He fired at detectives when he was ordered to surrender, leading to a fierce gun battle that killed him on the spot.

His gang members escaped with gunshot wounds.

An undercover cop has been trailing the dangerous gangster since 2019 before he was shot dead yesterday.

Here are photos of the slain gangster.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.