Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 25 August 2021 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations after a middle-aged man was killed during violent protests at Kahawa West, Kiambu County on Wednesday.

The victim was among protesters who flocked to the streets after roadside structures were demolished at night.

He was reportedly shot dead after police used live bullets to disperse the protesters.

A video shared online shows the residents carrying the body of the deceased man in a mkokoteni.

This is just heartbreaking.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.