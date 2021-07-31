Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 31, 2021 – Fiona Juma, the beautiful lady who took to social media to beg for oxygen while battling COVID-19 at Mbagathi Hospital has passed on.

Fiona posted on Facebook on Thursday, July 29 that her oxygen saturation level was at 52 and that she could not walk nor talk due to the low oxygen level.

In the heartbreaking appeal for oxygen, Fiona went on to thank those who had supported her in case she would not make it.

She shared a photo of herself in a ventilator and wrote:

“If this is my last post, then God, I want to say thank you to everyone who has been there for me ever since I contracted COVID-19,”

“I have been to Mbagathi Hospital, where I have been trying to get oxygen for hours and days. Although I can barely walk nor speak, they are telling me there’s no oxygen completely,”

Sadly, she succumbed to the deadly disease hours later.

Her death has brought to the fore the current situation in the country where the fourth wave of the deadly delta variant of the Covid-19 virus is wreaking havoc.

On Friday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe warned that most hospitals in Nairobi are full and urged Kenyans to adhere to the containment measures.

See her post and photo

The Kenyan DAILY POST