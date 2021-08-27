Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 27, 2021 – On Wednesday this week, 29-year-old Hamza Hassan Mohammed, caused panic after he staged an attack outside the French Embassy in Tanzania.

He first shot three police officers at close range and snatched their weapons, before staging a daring attack along Ali Hassan Mwinyi, one of the most guarded roads in Tanzania.

Investigations reveal that Hamza was radicalized recently.

He has no past criminal record.

Neighbours described him as a hardworking and calm young man.

See more of his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.