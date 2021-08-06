Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 06 August 2021 – Drama has ensued on social media after Brown Mauzo’s first wife said that they are still legally married.

Using their daughter’s Instagram account, Mauzo’s alleged first wife hinted that he is an absentee dad who pops up once a year.

She runs their daughter’s Instagram account and being the admin, she used the page that has over 3,000 followers to air her grievances.

“For all those asking, he is that kind of a father who pops up one day and is gone for the rest of the year,” part of the post reads.

She further described Vera Sidika as ‘nyumba ndogo” and claimed that she is still legally married to the Coast-based hunk musician.

The post comes at a time when Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo are expecting their first baby.

Vera got married to Mauzo last year around October.

The faded socialite has always put it clear that Mauzo was single when they fell in love.

Here are photos of the beautiful daughter that Mauzo sired with his first wife.

The little angel is called Lareeesa Brown Mauzo on Instagram.

