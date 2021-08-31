Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – It appears that Deputy President William Ruto is changing his mind on the fate of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri after sensing some rebellion in Mt. Kenya

Ruto now wants Kuria and Kiunjuri to join his UDA but retain their small parties, contrary to what he had stated earlier.

Speaking yesterday, Mathira Member of Parliament (MP) and Ruto’s ally, Rigathi Gachagua, insisted that Kuria and Kiunjuri would form the government with the DP while retaining their parties.

He affirmed that the two support Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022 but only differ on the strategy used to get to the State House.

“It is only that we are having some difference of opinion in terms of strategy.”

“How do we win this presidential vote for William Ruto? Do we go the UDA way all of us, or do we get small parties and get into a coalition?” he added.

The Mathira legislator disclosed that there are continuous engagements and ongoing discussions on how they can rope in the two in line with the main goal.

He disclosed that he and 40 other MPs had interests in joining UDA, which he described as the party for the Mount Kenya region as well as a national party.

In addition, he stated that there were no plans whatsoever to fold Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi Party or Kiunjuri’s The Service Party explaining that UDA encourages multi-partyism.

Ruto had previously ruled out the possibility of forming a coalition with Kiunjuri and Kuria ahead of the 2022 polls, accusing the two of advancing a tribal agenda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST