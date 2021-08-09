Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 9, 2021 – Former Agriculture CS and the leader of The Service Party of Kenya (TSP), Mwangi Kiunjuri, could be on his way out of Deputy President William Ruto’s camp ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This is after Ruto indicated that he doesn’t need Kiunjuri or anyone else to become president next year.

Speaking during an interview last week, Ruto stated that unlike his rivals who were coming together to form coalitions, his UDA party did not have to form coalitions with anyone as it was already a national party.

“Our coalition (UDA) is for all Kenyans. So we do not need any alliance, we do not need any coalition because our outfit is already a coalition for all the people of Kenya,” Ruto stated during an interview with a local station.

However, Ruto’s sentiments did not go down well with his ally, Mwangi Kiunjuri, who has his own party.

Speaking yesterday, Kiunjuri faulted Ruto for insinuating that he did not need coalitions ahead of the August 2022 poll.

He dismissed Ruto’s plan to make the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) a national party that would win the 2022 election without relying on regional parties.

The former CS opined that political parties in Kenya are primarily regional parties that come together to form a national party.

“Nobody can boast in this country that he or she has a national party. They are all regional parties first trying to become national parties,” Kiunjuri stated.

He vowed to make Ruto’s life a living hell, especially in Mt. Kenya, if he will not form coalitions with the parties in the region.

Kiunjuri further revealed that all party leaders from the region will hold discussions on forming a coalition for the Mt. Kenya region so that they can vote as one block.

The Kenyan DAILY POST