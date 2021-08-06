Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto held a meeting with Members of Parliament allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party on Thursday at his Karen residence in Nairobi.

Dubbed the Hustler Parliamentary Group Meeting, Ruto was flanked by his key political lieutenants from Central Kenya, Rift Valley, and the rest of the country.

“Held the Hustler Nation Parliamentary Group Meeting attended by more than 135 MPs and addressed the country on the desire for a people-centered conversation, Karen, Nairobi County,” DP Ruto tweeted on Thursday.

However, conspicuously missing was Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, who has been touted as a possible running mate to Ruto come 2022.

Also missing in action was Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who has been with Ruto from day one, but unlike Kindiki, Kuria has since clarified that he still supports Ruto and his Hustler Narrative despite not attending the meeting in Karen.

Kindiki’s absence and the subsequent lull from the Tharaka Nithi Senator has left more questions than answers on whether or not he is still with the DP.

