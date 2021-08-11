Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – Former video vixen and celebrity groupie, Diana Marua, has left ladies wallowing in jealousy after posting photos of a swanky Mercedes Benz that she was reportedly gifted by her husband, Bahati.

Diana gushed over Bahati and claimed that she woke up to the surprise gift on Tuesday morning.

“You are Everything I Prayed for and more spice sprinkled on top. My kids and I woke up to a Brand New Mercedes Benz W205 from Hubby.

“I’m still over the moon guys,’’ Diana wrote and shared photos of the Benz.

It’s not clear whether they are just chasing clout to promote their Youtube Channel since they are known for renting high-end cars to floss on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.