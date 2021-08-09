Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has today confirmed that a Turkish businessman who was deported on Sunday evening has arrived in his home country.

Harun Aydin, who was Ruto’s friend, was arrested on Saturday over terror-related charges but was later deported to Turkey after being interrogated by the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU).

On his Twitter page, Ruto said has spoken to Aydin and apologised to him on behalf of the Kenya Government.

The DP also confirmed that Aydin was not deported but was told to leave the country unconditionally to avoid embarrassing those who ordered his arrest.

The second in command further stated that Aydin was tortured at the hands of ATPU who wanted him to link the DP to terrorism.

Ruto concluded that such incidents where the government agents harass investors will hurt the economy.

“Just talked & apologised on behalf of GoK to Aydin Harun, now in Turkey, who was politically arrested, tortured & falsely profiled as a ‘terrorist’ but later asked to fly out not to ashame those involved. Political pettiness is expensive/dangerous & will destroy our economy.SHAME,” Ruto wrote.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i and Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, are among those mentioned in connection with the deportation of Harun Aydin.

The Kenyan DAILY POST