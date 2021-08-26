Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 26, 2021 – While most HIV victims hide their status for fear of being stigmatized, a young Ugandan man has disclosed his status on social media and urged his fellow youth to be responsible.

The handsome young man flaunted ARVs and said that he will continue sensitizing his fellow youth despite facing a backlash from some of the Netizens.

His dream is to see a HIV-free generation in Uganda.

‘’I disclosed my HIV status to the world with the purpose of fighting stigma in me and spread awareness towards my fellow youths.

“I am happy those who are HIV positive have started medication because of my braveness and courage,’’ he wrote.

Looking at his photos, it’s hard to believe that he is HIV positive.

