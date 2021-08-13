Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has taken a swipe at leaders who held a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Mombasa, to plot against him ahead of next year’s poll.

Uhuru met ODM leader Raila Odinga and the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals including Wiper Party’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi of KANU, Musalia Mudavadi of ANC, and Moses Wetangula of Ford-Kenya.

Speaking during a meeting of UDA grassroots leaders at his Karen residence yesterday, the DP stated that none of the leaders who met the president had voted or campaigned for him in previous elections.

He accused them of using the president’s office to spearhead their agenda, adding that the leaders could not bring the country together through tribal outfits.

“They must first dismantle their ethnic-based parties and form a national outfit the way we have done it,” Ruto noted.

Reports indicated that Uhuru had met Raila and OKA leaders to strike a unity deal amongst them to ensure they defeat Ruto in the 2022 General Election.

“The Head of State was concerned by the disunity exhibited by the opposition politicians and wanted to implore them to forge a united outfit that would compete against the DP,” revealed a government official privy to the meeting details.

But Ruto left everything in the hands of God, saying he will still defeat them with the help of the Almighty.

The Kenyan DAILY POST