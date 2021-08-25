Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – Tanzanian police officers have gunned down a terrorist who had killed two police officers outside French Embassy in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

The trigger-happy man was carrying two assault rifles and was opening fire indiscriminately after shooting two officers dead.

The embassies along Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road include the French Embassy, Japanese Embassy, Kenyan embassy, Russian embassy, and several banks.

Tanzania’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro confirmed the incident and said the terrorist was neutralized by gallant officers from Tanzania Police.

An eyewitness said the man arrived at Stanbic Bank headquarters and went straight to a police shed, which had two policemen and shot them dead before taking their weapons.

He then started shooting indiscriminately and this alarmed officers guarding the French embassy who shot him dead.

The motive of the attack remains unclear.

The incident happens when former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is in Tanzania visiting widows of the two former presidents; Mama Anna Mkapa and Janeth Magufuli.

Raila passed through Tanzania on his way back from Zambia, where he witnessed the swearing-in of newly elected Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST