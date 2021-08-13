Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 13, 2021 – 31-year-old gospel singer, Guardian Angel, recently paid Ksh 40,000 for his 51-year-old wife, Esther Nthenya, to get an eyebrow revamp.

Esther couldn’t keep calm after getting the memorable treat from her youthful husband.

“My dear husband decided to surprise me by giving me an eyebrow revamp.

“I had a tattoo underneath but it has been covered. This procedure cost Ksh 40,000 only.

“We women are expensive but we have to look good. Cheap is expensive,” she bragged.

According to the mother of three, the eyebrows are permanent and so, she will no longer be required to use eye pencils to highlight her eyebrows.

Here are photos of Esther Musila getting the eyebrow revamp.

