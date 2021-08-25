Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: August 30, 2021

Have you been looking for an opportunity to jump start your career? College and Institutes Canada (CICan) Kenya office is offering ambitious, career-driven, and hardworking individuals who do not have work experience an opportunity to improve their skills as they prepare for the world of work.

Come and join a team of driven, and passionate people who are guided by a deep sense of belief in our purpose and values. If you have bold ideas, are also passionate, values driven and ready to build something new while serving, read on.

Launched on 20th June 2019 by the President of Kenya, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, Young Africa Works-Kenya is a partnership between the Mastercard Foundation, the private sector, and the Government of Kenya to improve employment outcomes in the country. As a key strategic component of Young Africa Works, the Young Africa Works-Kenya: Youth Employability through TVET Program (Young Africa Works in Kenya-TVET) will strengthen the quality of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and systems in Kenya.

Young Africa Works in Kenya-TVET is a 5-year program (2020-2025) implemented by CICan in close collaboration with the Ministry of Education, other relevant Government of Kenya agencies, and the private sector. Young Africa Works in Kenya-TVET will work through a partner-driven participatory approach focusing on developing 26 Centres of Excellence (COEs) as model institutions that will increase the participation of young Kenyans, particularly women, in market-relevant skills training programs to ultimately increase the number of youth in dignified and fulfilling work in the Big Four and digital sectors.

THE OPPORTUNITY

You will get to work with teams from various functions within the organization

WHAT CICAN HAS TO OFFER

3 months of meaningful work experience

Participation in mentoring and professional networking opportunities

Monthly stipend

WHO YOU ARE

Student currently pursuing or have graduated with a diploma in business management, procurement, supply chain management, or journalism/ media/ communication from a public TVET institution

If you are a graduate, you should have graduated not earlier than the year 2019

Excellent problem-solver, observant, and able to work both independently and as part of a team

Excellent communication skills (verbal & written) and basic appreciation of Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint

HOW TO APPLY

Interested candidates should submit the following as one PDF file not exceeding five (5) pages:

Cover letter specifying your availability period (dates) – for ongoing students or cover letter for TVET graduates

CV with three references

Recommendation letter from public TVET institution

Applications should be sent to applications@ke.collegesinstitutes.ca with the title Internship on the subject line. The deadline for receiving applications is 30 August 2021 at 5 p.m.

If you are ready to grow your experience with an exciting opportunity and take on new challenges, then apply today!

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted – should you not hear from us two weeks after the closing date, you may consider your application unsuccessful.

Phone calls or in-person visits will not be accepted.