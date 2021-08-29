Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Graduate Trainee – Network and Infrastructure Engineering (1 Positions) Job Reference No. 2002101

Graduate Trainee – Applications Development (1 position) Job Reference No. 2002102

Graduate Trainee – System Administration (1 position) Job Reference No. 2002103

Graduate Trainee – Communication/Journalism (1 position) Job Reference No. 2002104

Graduate Trainee – Accounting (1 position) Job Reference No. 2002105

Graduate Trainee – Instructional Design (1 Position) Job Reference No. 2002106

KENET invites suitable recent university graduates to apply to join the one-year Graduate Trainee program at KENET that aims to develop capacity in Instructional Design.

Requirements

Applicants must be recent degree holders from recognized universities in education, educational technology, information systems or equivalent with an interest in e-learning or blended content development.

How To Apply

Interested and qualiﬁed persons should visit the KENET recruitment portal at https://recruitment.kenet.or.ke/?q=jobs_2021 for submission of their application.

Applications should be submitted not later than September 10, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted to attend interviews at KENET.

KENET is an equal opportunity employer and promotes diversity. Female candidates as well as candidates from marginalized or semi-arid areas are encouraged to apply.

A competitive remuneration package commensurate with the position shall be offered to the successful candidates

NOTE: Applications submitted in hard copy format will not be considered.