Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has blasted Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, for saying the Mt Kenya region has settled on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor in 2022.

Kioni, who is among Mt Kenya leaders vouching for Raila Odinga’s presidency in 2022, said the region will support Jakom since he is a democrat and forgiving person, unlike other presidential candidates.

But Waiguru dismissed Kioni’s sentiments, adding that Kenyans must learn to speak the bitter truth without the fear of being intimidated.

“I wish to affirm my stand. We haven’t endorsed anyone for the top seat and if there is any signed and stamped agreement, one should be ready to produce them.

“We are going to listen to what our citizens tell us because many times we go against their will and that is why we fail terribly,” Waiguru said.

This is a severe blow to Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022 since he was planning to use leaders like Waiguru to ‘climb the mountain’

