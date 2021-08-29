Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 29, 2021 – Busia Governor, Sospeter Ojaamong, has urged Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula, to shelve their presidential bids in 2022 and instead support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid.

Speaking on Saturday, Ojaamong said Musalia and Wetangula, who are One Kenya Alliance (OKA) luminaries, should allow Raila Odinga to use his last bullet to catapult him to State House in 2022.

Ojaamong said that Raila deserves another chance to be Kenya’s fifth president since the competition is a two-horse race between him and Deputy President William Ruto.

“There is no hidden secret that the battle to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after next year’s polls will be a two-horse race between Raila and William Ruto,” Ojaamong said.

“There is no need for the two Luhya leaders to relegate themselves to weeping boys by not supporting the former Prime Minister to ascend to the highest seat in the country.In terms of merit and for being an advocate in championing devolution in the country, the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) leader deserves a chance to lead Kenyans.” Ojaamong added.

