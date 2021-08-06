Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 6, 2021 – Machakos Governor and Maendeleo Chap Chap leader Alfred Mutua has warned Kenyans against making the mistake of electing Deputy President William Ruto as president in 2022 because he is a failure.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Mutua said Ruto has failed to execute his role as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s deputy, a move that prompted the Head of State to assign his duties to other people.

He noted that Uhuru has been working alone, especially during the second term of Jubilee’s regime.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta is working by himself in the second term…I think for the President to give Deputy President duties to someone else means that he (Ruto) has failed,” Mutua said.

Mutua, who had earlier on said Uhuru dumped Ruto because he was not humble, further said the DP has been engaging in corruption instead of development.

“I once asked the President what the problem with the DP was and he laughed it off…I think his main problem was graft and I think he felt there was no progress on many fronts because of many interests,” Mutua added.

On Wednesday, Ruto admitted that he had been technically stripped of his duties and the roles assigned to other people, among them former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and CS Fred Matiang’i.

“I was told to stay away and there are others to help the president, including NASA people who instead came to sabotage our (Jubilee party) plans,” Ruto said.

He accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of being the source of the ongoing wrangles between him and his boss following the 2018 truce between President Uhuru and the ODM leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST