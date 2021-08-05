Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 5, 2021 – Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has once again praised Deputy President William Ruto, saying he is likely the next president of Kenya.

Speaking to Trevor Ombija on Citizen TV on Thursday, Mutua said, unlike his opponents who are fighting him every day, the DP’s political strength is growing every day and he will shock many in 2022.

He also told Ombija that trying to compare William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga is an offence since the DP is ahead of him by far.

“I wonder why all these men have gathered to battle the Deputy President.

“What they do not know, is that they are tightening and strengthening him ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

“Let the fact be told, as per now, you cannot compare DP Ruto to the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga,” Mutua said.

Raila, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka are reportedly crafting a mega alliance that will stop Ruto from becoming President in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST