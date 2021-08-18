Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has predicted the person who will become the fifth President of Kenya in 2022.

Uhuru, who has served as President for two five-year terms, is expected to go home in 2022 and among those planning to succeed him is his Deputy, William Ruto, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In an interview with KTN News on Tuesday, Kiraitu, who is a Harvard University-trained lawyer, dismissed the probability of Ruto winning the much anticipated 2022 general elections.

Kiraitu said that the 2022 presidency would be won by a candidate in an alliance.

He argued that it will be hard for any candidate to go solo for the coveted seat.

Kiraitu’s sentiments come at a time when politicians are trying to reorganise themselves ahead of the 2022 presidential duel.

Several alliances are in the offing as the country enters the campaign season, where some tribal chiefs are coming together to form formidable coalitions.

Among the new coalitions, is One Kenya Alliance (OKA) and the merger between Jubilee and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The Kenyan DAILY POST