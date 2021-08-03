Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 03 August 2021 – Flamboyant Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has a new hot side-chick after dumping Natalie Tewa.

‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare unmasked Joho’s new catch after getting a scoop from one of his followers.

According to Edgar, Joho is dating a beauty queen identified as Patricia.

According to Edgar’s sources, the Mombasa County boss has been dating the beautiful lady for a month now.

The flashy Governor has even flown her to Dubai and Maldives for a vacation.

To prove that something is going on between Patricia and Governor Joho, she was pictured in his Bentley.

According to her Instagram bio, she is a content creator and a model.

Here are photos of the Governor’s new alleged side chick.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.