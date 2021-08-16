Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – Governor Alfred Mutua’s randy behaviours have been exposed after his wife, Lillian Nganga, officially announced their breakup.

Although the soft-spoken Governor pretends to be a principled man, he is a notorious womanizer with a special appetite for sex workers.

According to trusted blogger Robert Alai, he received information in March this year that the popular Governor was spotted looking for prostitutes at night in Mombasa.

Back then, he was still married to Lillian but their marriage was having problems.

“In March, I was told he was looking for call girls at night in Mombasa. I saw a problem,” Alai tweeted after Lillian officially announced that she had parted ways with the Governor.

A few months ago, Tea Master Edgar Obare also revealed that Mutua was spotted picking escort girls at Anuba Lounge – a popular entertainment joint in Mombasa.

The 50-year-old Governor also has a special appetite for Swahili girls and according to well-placed sources, he also frequents Tanzania to look for Swahili sex workers.

Mutua has also been impregnating slay queens and dumping them.

In February this year, a lady called Daizy accused the Governor of impregnating her and dumping her.

Daizy approached ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare and revealed that she was 6 months pregnant for the Governor.

The disgruntled lady said that she met Mutua in a famous nightclub in Mombasa and after having unprotected sex, she fell pregnant.

He then denied the pregnancy and instructed her to terminate it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.