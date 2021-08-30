Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 30 August 2021 – A rogue Tanzanian pastor is the talk of social media after he was captured on camera brainwashing his foolish congregants.

The fake preacher stepped into a bucket, poured water into it, and urinated inside.

He then invited his congregants to drink the water, claiming it was anointed.

He alleged that the ‘Holy Water’ can heal all diseases and whoever drank it would receive instant blessings and miracles.

The brainwashed congregants, the majority being women, lined up to take the ‘Holy Water’ as ordered by the rogue preacher.

This is pure madness.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.