Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 15, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta met ODM party leader Raila Odinga and OKA co-principals on Tuesday at State House, Mombasa, where they discussed several issues, including his succession in 2022.

Oka comprises Gideon Moi (Kanu), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford-K)

During the meeting, Uhuru urged Kalonzo, Mudavadi, Wetangula, and Gideon Moi to back Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, noting that he is the only candidate who can beat Deputy President William Ruto.

However, after the meeting, Kalonzo, Mudavadi, and Wetangula, protested saying they cannot back Raila Odinga since he is a patented loser and a spent cartridge.

But on Sunday, according to impeccable sources, OKA leaders softened their stand and said they are ready to have a meeting with Raila Odinga to discuss the 2022 presidential bid.

The meeting will be held next week.

Whether they have resolved to back Raila Odinga for presidency or not is yet known, but definitely, everything will be known after that meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST