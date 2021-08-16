Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders are currently in a meeting in Naivasha, where they are discussing the outfit’s manifesto and President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s succession in 2022.

OKA leaders include Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya supremo Moses Wetangula, and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi.

During the meeting, the four leaders deliberated on the best combination to defeat Deputy President William Ruto, who is the man to beat during the high-stakes presidential duel.

At first, the team agreed that Musalia vying for the presidency with Kalonzo as his running mate is the best combination to defeat Ruto.

But when Moi joined the discussion, he laughed off the suggestion and insisted that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga is the only presidential candidate who can vanquish Ruto in 2022.

Gideon said Raila has a strong solid base in the country that can’t be ignored by anyone in any election.

He further pleaded with Kalonzo, Mudavadi, and Wetangula to soften their stand and welcome Raila Odinga to OKA.

