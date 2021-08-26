Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 26, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid has received a huge boost after a popular presidential candidate hinted at working with him in 2022.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Maendeleo Chap Chap Party Leader, Dr. Alfred Mutua, said he is ready to work with Raila Odinga ahead of the 2022 presidential elections.

Mutua, the Machakos County Governor, said it is good to work with Raila Odinga since younger leaders need guidance and advice from older leaders with enormous political experience to overcome political challenges that might hinder their ambitions.

“This country needs to have fresh leadership, but we have to be cognizant of the fact that we need a combination of older leaders with experience and younger vibrant leaders who can take us forward,” Mutua said.

“If there is going to be a coalition, then let it come at the end and let it come from a coalition that wants to change Kenya,” Mutua added.

Mutua has already announced that he is going for the top seat in 2022 using his party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST