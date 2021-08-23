Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 23, 2021 – The fight against coronavirus in the country has received a shot in the arm after the United States government donated 880,000 doses of Moderna Vaccine on Monday.

The vaccines, which arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport around 6.15 am, follow President Joe Biden’s announcement early this year that Washington DC would share 80 million doses from America’s stock.

This batch is part of 1.7 million doses that the US promised to donate to Kenya and is being delivered via the Gavi-Covax facility.

Speaking while receiving the donation from the US, Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache said the arrival of the Moderna vaccine marks another important milestone in the fight against Covid-19.

She said this is the second type of vaccine to be deployed in this country after AstraZeneca.

The PS revealed that so far, almost 1.6 million people in Kenya have received their first dose of AstraZeneca, with 780,000 being fully vaccinated.

She added that 70,000 people were vaccinated on Friday, a record in a single day.

“We remain focused on protecting those who are at risk of getting affected by Covid-19,” Ms. Mochache said.

The PS also revealed that Covid-19 case fatality has reduced to 2 percent from 2.1 percent.

“We hope to reduce this further by maintaining the vaccination effort,” she said.

“We must continue to prioritise the elderly because data has shown that most deaths are from that age group. We hope to vaccinate 10 million Kenyans by the end of this year and another 26 million by next year.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST