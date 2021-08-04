Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – Kiminini Member of Parliament Chris Wamalwa has dared former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to go it alone in the 2022 presidential elections if he is man enough.

This is after Homa Bay County Woman Representative Gladys Wanga scoffed at the idea of Raila joining the One Kenya Alliance.

“Chis Wamalwa’s party Ford Kenya’s base is Bungoma. They lost 4 seats to Jubilee in Bungoma,” Hon Wanga said as she laughed off the thought of Raila Odinga and ODM joining One Kenya Alliance.

Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, Wamalwa asked Raila and ODM not to get involved in any coalition and approach the 2022 General Election as an individual party if they think they are big enough and don’t need anyone.

“Look at 2013, look at 2017, it has been diminishing. When you extrapolate that, I have no doubt even in 2022, it will be lesser.”

“The issue of coming here and saying we’re big, if you’re big don’t look for coalitions go and compete as an individual,” MP Chris Wamalwa said.

The Tuesday night debate revolved around the NASA affiliate parties and the dissolution of the coalition.

During the interview, Wiper Party Head of Political Affairs Norman Magaya labelled Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance as the enemy of the Kenya people.

He called on the Opposition parties to unite and defeat the common enemy in the person of Ruto come 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST