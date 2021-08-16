Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has lambasted President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of promoting tribalism by returning the country to tribal groupings.

Last week, Uhuru met former National Super Alliance (NASA) chiefs to craft his 2022 succession strategy in State House Mombasa.

Speaking during a church service at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Gatina, Dagoretti North on Sunday, Ruto dismissed Uhuru’s meeting, saying priority should be given to the economic hardship Kenyans are facing.

“For those of us in leadership, let us find ways of uniting all Kenyans. I know our friends who prefer seminars and retreats and conferences are at it again. To plan how five or six men will share power and positions,” Ruto said.

“I want to tell them with humility that as you plan how to share power and positions, there are more than 15 million Kenyans who are expecting jobs, business opportunities, food production so that we all walk together as Kenyans. The priority for the nation is not how we as leaders should share positions and power,” Ruto added.

The DP concluded by urging his boss to focus on people-centered politics instead of forming ethnic-based alliances to take him down in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST