Monday, August 16, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential ambitions have received a huge boost, after Kenya African National Union (KANU) Secretary-General, Nick Salat, affirmed the following.

In an interview with one of the local publications on Sunday, Salat said One Kenya Alliance (OKA) camp cannot ignore Raila Odinga in their power-sharing formula.

Salat, who is a former Bomet MP, noted that Raila Odinga has a huge following compared to OKA leaders.

He further claimed that as they await the verdict on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal hearing this week, they are going to work on the new formula that includes all as suggested by President Uhuru Kenyatta earlier on.

OKA leaders include Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi.

