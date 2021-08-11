Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – A South African man has set the bar high after pulling off a memorable stunt while proposing to his girlfriend.

The stylish young man went on his knees armed with a ring and asked his girlfriend for her hand in marriage.

He then surprised her with a brand new Porsche.

“A proposal that came with a Porsche. Congratulations my friend,” the couples’ friend captioned the romantic photos below.

