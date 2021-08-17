Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) is a statutory body charged with economic and service regulation of the water services sector as established by the Water Act 2016. WASREB sets rules, standards and guidelines to ensure that water services are provided in an effective and efficient manner with a view of protecting consumers and other stakeholders’ interests.

To strengthen our human resource capacity, we wish to recruit highly motivated professionals to fill the following positions:

FRONT OFFICE ASSISTANT (WASREB 6) 1 POSITION

Job Profile

Responsible for providing the front office services and clerical duties at Board’s main reception.

Reporting Relationship: This role reports to Administrative Officer

Supervises: None

Responsibilities

Managing front office including ambience, tidiness, and promotional materials display

Receiving and attending to guests and direct enquiries and guests to relevant officers

Handling incoming and outgoing calls and directing them as necessary

Receiving hand delivered mails and dispatching the same to registry

Replenishing reception reading materials

Reporting on faulty telephone lines

Providing information and answering phone enquiries

Answering calls, routing them to respective person and/or take messages

Organizing reading material g., newspapers, magazines, journals

Maintaining a proper telephone billing record

Making outgoing calls

Handling customer queries

Responsible for physical assets assigned by the Board

Making decisions using standard operating procedures

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science/ Office management / Business Management or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

OR

Diploma in Social Science / Office management / Business Management from the Kenya National Examinations Council; or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

At least two (2) years’ relevant work experience

Proficiency in Computer Applications; and

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the constitution

Key Competencies and Skills

Communication;

Working with people;

Time management;

Drive for results;

Commitment to continuous learning; and

Technological

How to Apply

All applications must be accompanied by a copy of the National Identity Card, detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of all relevant academic and professional certificates and should be addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer,

Water Services Regulatory Board,

P.O. Box 41621- 00100,

NAIROBI

So as to be received not later than 23.59 hours on 24TH AUGUST 2021. Due to the threat caused by COVID –19, the applications should be submitted only through electronic means. They should be sent via email to recruitments@wasreb.go.ke with only ‘POSITION APPLIED FOR’ as the subject line.

WASREB is an equal opportunity employer and women, youth and peoples living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only short-listed applicants will be contacted. Shortlisted candidates will be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by submitting the following compliance certificates; Certificate of Good Conduct, Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board, Tax Compliance Certificate, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Clearance, and Credit Reference Bureau Certificate.

Water Services for All ISO 9001:2015 Certified