Monday, August 16, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Rila Odinga is set to embark on the tour of the Western circuit as he seeks to consolidate his support base as well as destroy Deputy President William Ruto’s networks in Nyanza and Western regions.

During the tour that will kick off this week, Raila will hold a series of meet the people activities in Western and Nyanza, aimed at locking out his political competitors, especially DP Ruto, who is making inroads in the two regions that have traditionally supported Baba.

Raila had been scheduled to tour Nyanza early this month but pushed back the tour indefinitely due to the sharp increase in the COVID-19 infections.

Speaking yesterday, ODM party Secretary for Political Affairs, Opiyo Wandayi, stated that Raila will meet with local leaders at Sikri Technical Training collage in Oyugis then head to Kakamega on Friday to lock out competitors.

According to Wandayi, the meetings are aimed at destroying all the networks and inroads that Ruto has made in the regions.

“Since we know William Ruto is our main threat, we must strive to destroy all the networks and inroads that he has made over the last one year,” he said.

Both Raila and Ruto have in the recent past been focusing their energies on wooing Mt. Kenya voters ahead of the 2022 General Election.

