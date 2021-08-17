Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – NARC-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to let Mt. Kenya people make political decisions independently come 2022.

Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, Karua argued that the Head of State has begun showing signs of wanting to influence political decisions beyond his term.

She explained that voters from the region were capable of making their own decisions ahead of the upcoming 2022 General Election.

“I will say this. The president must let the people go. He has done his time.

“We elected him willingly. We support him to finish his term but not to extend his hand in the cookie jar beyond his term.”

“We must ask him to kindly let the people of Kenya be, Let the people of the mountain make their decisions.

“Just the same way we made a decision on him, we will make decisions,” argued Karua.

“It is our responsibility as the people of the mountain to join hands together, consult with our people, so that we can chart our way forward,” she added.

Karua was reacting to a meeting convened by Uhuru at State House Mombasa and attended by leaders from One Kenya Alliance (OKA) as well as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The meeting was aimed at influencing OKA leaders to support the former Prime Minister for the Presidency.

Supporters of the three OKA principles, however, flatly refused to support Raila.

