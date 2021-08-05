Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 5, 2021 – Flamboyant city fraudster, Kevin Obia, shared a video on his Instagram stories partying with friends in one of the high-end clubs in Nairobi, hours after he was sentenced to one year in jail over fraud.

In the video that he shared to send a message to haters, he is seen surrounded by a bevy of beauties while dancing to trap and sipping expensive drinks.

“Why you all mad though,” he captioned the Instagram video.

Trial magistrate Francis Andayi sentenced Obia to one-year imprisonment on Wednesday over fraud.

He also gave him an option of paying a fine of Sh 300,000.

He was charged with obtaining Euros 127,000 (Ksh.13.7 million) on May 1, 2015, at the Hilton Hotel, Nairobi, from an Australian national by falsely pretending he would sell him 7kg of gold.

Here’s a video of the flashy fraudster partying hard in a Nairobi club after he was sentenced to one year in prison.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.