Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Celebrity fitness trainer, Frankie Just Gym It, has proposed to his baby mama, Corazon Kwamboka, while in Zanzibar for a vacation.

The former socialite took to social media and flaunted her engagement ring.

She said she is elated for saying Yes to her favorite person and hinted that Frankie might walk her down the aisle in the near future.

“I said yes!!!! To happiness, to love and to a whole lot of fun with the one person I don’t ever want to live without. @frankie_justgymit can’t wait to say I do” she wrote and posted a photo of the engagement ring.

Corazon fell in love with Frankie after he parted ways with his first baby mama Maureen Waititu.

They have dated for two years and are blessed with a cute baby boy named Taiyari Kiarie.

A few months ago, Corazon revealed that she dated a lot of toxic men before she fell in love with Frankie.

