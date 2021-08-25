Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioner Dr. Rosylene Akombe has blasted Deputy President William Ruto for saying he has fought against the imperial presidency in Kenya for 30 years.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ruto, who was attending a burial in Taita Taveta County, said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which was dismissed by the High Court and later the Court of Appeal, would have brought back the imperial presidency, which he claimed he has been fighting against for 30 years.

“If there was a much more dangerous constitutional change, it was the BBI. It was going to roll back all the gains we had. We fought for almost 30 years against an imperial presidency.

“The BBI was going to install the imperial presidency in a very unprecedented way,” Ruto said.

The second in command further said if the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (BBI Bill) had become law, Kenya would have had a president who was going to control the legislature through the appointment of the Members of Parliament into the executive and control the Judiciary using the Ombudsman.

But in a fast response on Twitter, Akombe, who is currently working at Africa Union (AU) Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, urged Ruto to shut up since he is trying to rewrite history by claiming he was among the liberators who fought for the second liberation.

“Stop rewriting our history! You have never been associated with any progressive agenda!

“You were part of the system of oppression.

“If you seek to defend human rights and the rule of law now, say so. Do not appropriate our struggles!,” Akombe told Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST