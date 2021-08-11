Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – Even before the dust settles on the debacle surrounding Deputy President William Ruto’s Turkish friend and billionaire businessman, Aydin Harun, who was deported on Monday for allegedly being a terrorist, details have emerged on the DP’s new ‘catch’ as he seeks funds for his 2022 presidential campaigns.

According to sources, Ruto has befriended a powerful Saudi Arabian prince who without a doubt will be bankrolling his 2022 campaigns.

Al-Waleed bin Talal, in full al-Walīd ibn Ṭalāl ibn ʿAbd al-ʿAzīz Āl Saʿūd, (born March 7, 1955, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), is a Saudi Arabian prince who hails from the House of Saud dynasty that rules Saudi Arabia.

He is a grandson of the kingdom’s founder Ibn Saud and a nephew of each of the subsequent Saudi kings up through King Salman.

In the course of the week, there was a mad rush by Ruto’s allies to follow Al-Waleed on Twitter, a clear indication that something big is cooking.

Among those who followed the wealthy prince last week alone are Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Soi legislator Caleb Kositany, and the Tanga Tanga spokesman Dennis Itumbi.

Al Waleed is the founder, chief executive officer, and 95 percent owner of the Kingdom Holding Company, a company with investments in companies in financial services, tourism and hospitality, mass media, entertainment, retail, agriculture, petrochemicals, aviation, technology, and real-estate sectors.

He is Citigroup’s largest individual shareholder, the second-largest voting shareholder in 21st Century Fox, a minor shareholder in Zaveriwala Holdings LLC and owns Paris’ Four Seasons Hotel George V and part of the Plaza Hotel.

In November 2017, Forbes listed Al Waleed as the 7th-richest man in the world with a net worth of $39.8 billion.

On the downside, Al Waleed is a corrupt man after he was detained at the Ritz Carlton in 2017 by Prince Mohammed Bin Salan for, among other things, corruption.

He was released later on in 2018 after he allegedly struck a deal with his captors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST