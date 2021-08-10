Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 10, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has unveiled an ambitious economic blueprint that is causing Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga sleepless nights.

In the blueprint, Mudavadi promised to prioritize job creation, fight corruption, and reduce the public debt owed to foreign countries by Kenya.

While unveiling his economic model dubbed “uchumi bora kwa wote na pesa mfukoni” he promised to engage in decisive practical steps for an accelerated economic recovery and revival to create opportunities for Kenyans.

“While the pursuit of long-term strategic goals is critical for sustainable development, the immediate well-being of Kenyans is paramount before the prosperity envisioned under “uchumi bora kwa wote pesa mfukoni,” the party boss stated.

“The immediate economic concerns of Kenyans under the model are crystallized under the National Economic Recovery Plan Priorities,” he added.

He went on to discredit the “bottom-up approach ” suggested by Deputy President William Ruto, citing that previous approaches by the government failed to cater to the needs of Kenyans.

Mudavadi promised to fight rampant corruption in both government and private sector, adding that it was dragging Kenya downwards.

He further went on to say that he would reduce bureaucracies and red tapes which he termed as stumbling blocks for small enterprises in the country.

On matters regarding taxation, the former Vice President said he intends to restructure the already existing funds and also to revise the current tax regimes to generate more funds.

He also outlined plans to ease the pressure put on small businesses citing that they pay heavy duties for products and operations.

The presidential aspirant promised to amend relevant legislation in such a way that the Auditor General form the basis of economic crimes criminal investigation and prosecution.

Students fees will be revised as well as the revival of small and medium enterprises in Kenya.

Raila has come up with Made in Kenya economic model to endear himself to the masses ahead of the 2022 General Election.

