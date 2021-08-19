Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 19, 2021 – The 2022 presidential race is getting crowded by the day as more Kenyans join the race.

The latest entrant is a 44-year-old teacher from Kanyadhiang’ village, Karachuonyo Constituency in Homa Bay County, who announced his 2022 presidential bid yesterday.

Felix Jarongo Odeny stated that he would contest the presidency in the 2022 General Election as an independent candidate, vowing to give Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga a run for their money.

Odeny resigned from his teaching job in 2018 at St Augustine University in the neighbouring country, Tanzania.

He stated that he had developed an interest in the country’s top job for many years and is ready to battle it out with other aspirants.

Odeny acknowledged that his financial muscle may not enable him to run well-oiled campaigns but indicated that he remained undeterred and unshaken.

He joins Mwalimu Abduba Dida, becoming the second little-known teacher to vie for the presidency in recent history.

As a presidential candidate, Odeny is required to have at least 2,000 signatures from registered voters from at least 24 counties.

The constitution also mandates that the candidates must have met the qualifications of being a member of parliament.

Retired General Service Unit (GSU) officer by the name Zablon Karanja Mbugua, also declared his intention to run for president in 2022 as an independent candidate.

Odeny and Mbugua join gospel musician Reuben Kigame, as the newest entrants in the 2022 race for the State House.

Other candidates include former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi, and former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General, Mukhisa Kituyi.

