Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 28, 2021 – The recent withdrawal of Deputy President William Ruto’s elite GSU security from his Karen residence and Sugoi home was meant to stop a series of political meetings that were being held there ahead of the much anticipated 2022 General Election.

According to reports, the decision to withdraw the elite GSU officers manning the DP’s residence and home and subsequently replacing them with AP officers was reached last Saturday after it emerged that the elite GSU were teaming up with delegates from across the country and allowing political meetings to go on contrary to the protocols put in place by the Ministry of Health.

According to a security brief, top police bosses felt that the security chief at Karen was not dealing with the directives well and as such, a decision was reached to replace the team.

While Ruto and his allies protested the changes made to his security over what they say was politically instigated, the National Police Service termed the reshuffle of Ruto’s security as a normal reassignment.

Other than security detail, Ruto’s drivers have also been withdrawn.

Ruto has been receiving delegates from across the country at his Karen residence and his Sugoi home in the recent past to cement his base ahead of the crucial 2022 presidential election despite a ban on political meetings aimed at flattening the Covid-19 curve.

The Kenyan DAILY POST