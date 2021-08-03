Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 3, 2021 – Fresh details have emerged revealing why Deputy President William Ruto was blocked from making a private visit to Uganda.

Ruto was to travel to Uganda on Monday with his entourage but when he arrived at Wilson Airport immigration officials refused to allow him to board the private jet until he gets security clearance from the President as prescribed in the protocol.

According to sources, Ruto was prevented from traveling due to one of the members of his delegation; Turkish national Harun Aydin, who was arrested in Germany in 2001 over terror links.

A part from the presence of Aydin on the trip, sources privy to the saga told a local daily that neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor Kenya’s High Commission in Uganda had been informed of the meeting.

Besides, Ruto is the second most powerful man in Kenya and therefore adequate security plans need to be made whenever he is travelling outside the country, to ensure that he is safe and all his needs are catered for while he is in the foreign nation.

However, the office of the DP has protested the “new rules” accusing the State of changing the rules in order to frustrate the DP.

According to the DP’s communication Secretary, David Mugonyi, the DP has been making foreign trips before and had never been requested to get search clearance.

