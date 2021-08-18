Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – Flashy South Sudan fraudster, Lawrence Malong, has been jailed for 6 years in Uganda over gold scam.

Malong became famous after the Kenyan media highlighted his flamboyant lifestyle.

He would post photos and videos swimming in dollars and boast about his riches in the media.

Renowned Citizen TV journalist Jeff Koinange even hosted him for an interview where he bragged about his immense wealth and powerful connections.

Malong, alongside two others, were handed a six-year jail term by High Court Anti-Corruption Division in Kampala after they conned a businessman millions of shillings on the pretense that they could sell him gold.

He was found guilty of obtaining $1 million (about Sh107 million) through false pretenses from the Ethiopian businessman.

Malong lied to the businessman that he was a son of a general in South Sudan.

He also claimed to be connected to Uganda President Yoweri Museveni.

Lawrence had found a safe haven in Kenya where he enjoyed protection from rogue senior police officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.