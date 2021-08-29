Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 29, 2021 – Geofrey Mosiria is among a group of notorious fraudsters who were exposed by Edgar Obare.

Geofrey owns a money printing machine that he uses to print fake currencies.

He lies to greedy and unsuspecting Kenyans that he can double their money.

A victim narrated to Edgar Obare how he lost millions of shillings to Geofrey and his gang.

Goefrey Mosiria uses his job as an admin at Mbagathi Hospital to cover his tracks.

He is also a close friend of Babu Owino and Mike Sonko.

He owns several high-end cars that he parades on social media.

A Twitter user who schooled with the notorious fraudster commented on Edgar Obare’s expose saying “Been wondering how this former classmate got rick quickly, owning fleets of expensive vehicles. Turns out it smells of Wash Wash courtesy of Edgar Obare.”

“He is an admin at Mbagathi hospital and the only one driving a TX and an Audi. Aiiii anatoa wapi pesa huyu Mosiria. Confirmed wash wash,” another Twitter user commented.

See how the notorious fraudster flaunts lavish lifestyle on social media.

