Saturday, 28 August 2021 – Edgar Obare has unmasked a group of young flamboyant men based in Kilimani, who are behind multi-million fake gold scams and fake money printing business.

The well-connected fraudsters live large and parade their lavish lifestyles on social media.

They enjoy the company of beautiful women, party in high-end clubs, and exchange high-end vehicles like clothes.

Ben Mugah is among the notorious fraudsters who were unmasked by Edgar.

He is a close friend of controversial Member of Parliament Babu Owino.

He reportedly enjoys protection from rogue senior police officers.

This is how he parades his lavish lifestyle on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.