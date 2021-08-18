Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – South Sudan fraudster, Lawrence Malong, was hosted for an interview by Citizen TV journalist, Jeff Koinange, in 2018, where he bragged about his immense wealth.

During the interview, the loud-mouthed fraudster flaunted his designer shoes worth Ksh 1 Million and bragged about how he flies in private jets.

He also bragged that he was staying at the Presidential Suite of a lavish Nairobi hotel where he was paying $ 2,500(Ksh. 250,000) per night.

Malong had a hard time explaining the source of his immense wealth during the interview but it has now been confirmed that he was getting money from criminal activities after he was jailed for 6 years in Uganda for masterminding Ksh 107 Million gold scam.

Here’s a flashback video when he was interviewed by Jeff Koinange.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.